Julie Cutts Peterson, a veteran cyclist, defended women’s sports by refusing to join a transgender athlete on the podium for a medal ceremony.

Peterson came in second place to transgender cyclist Kate “KJ” Phillips last Tuesday at the Lyons Masters National Championships in Wisconsin. When it came time for the medal ceremony, Peterson refused to acknowledge Phillips’ victory.

“At the finish line, I was upset. I said ‘I did not want to race against a man,’” Peterson told Fox News. “In my mind, I was like, ‘I can say that, I have freedom of speech.’ I was raised believing in the Bible where men are created by God and God created women from men, I was born and raised in America, where I learned my pronouns, and I took science classes that taught me about XX and XY and I believe that most Americans and people worldwide would support men not being in women’s categories.”

Peterson said that Philips came “out of nowhere” during the final sprint of the race when she and Debbie Milne were the only two competitors in the lead.

“I knew at that sprint that that was a man’s sprint,” she said.

Peterson rejected transgender ideology, charging that “there is no amount of makeup, money, or marketing that can change that Y-chromosome, and that’s why we are taking a stand.”

Milne told Fox & Friends that other athletes were kept in the dark about Phillips’ competing alongside them in the race, calling it a likely “deception.”

“Catherine Phillips, KJ’s name, was not on that list. And I checked it up all the way to the point of closure when we couldn’t register online anymore,” Milne said last week.

