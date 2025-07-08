VIDEO: Golfer Shoved into Pond During Wild Fight on the Course

A golfer who wanted to brawl got more than he could handle, as he was thrown into a pond and punched in the face repeatedly during a recent golf course scrape that went viral.

As per usual, determining the exact location of the brawl is difficult. However, the accented English heard on the footage suggests that the beatdown occurred north of the border, in Canada.

The fight appeared to start, as most golf course altercations do, over the slow pace of play.

“Cry about it!” the man on the hill shouts toward another group right before he descends the hill while calling someone in the other group a “p*ssy” and challenging him to fight.

That was pretty much the high point for the guy on the hill, as the golfer he challenged turned out to be far larger and better at fighting than he was.

The challenger was introduced to the pond and frequently acquainted with the right hand of the man in the opposing group. Another man tried to intervene, and he got punched for his troubles as well.

In short, it’s tough to imagine how this fight could have gone worse for the man on the hill. Full credit to him for continuously trying to get up, but he seemed to have no answer whatsoever for that age-old boxing method of being grabbed by the shirt and punched in the face.

Maybe don’t start fights if you’re bad at fighting? That could be the lesson here.