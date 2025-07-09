The mugshot of former U.S. Olympic legend Mary Lou Retton was released on Tuesday, months after her arrest for driving under the influence (DUI) on May 17 in West Virginia.

Retton was charged with one count of driving under the influence of alcohol and controlled substances, according to Marion County court records. She was released from jail after posting $1,500 bond.

“I take full responsibility for my actions,” Retton said in a statement via her Attorney, Edmund J. Rollo, to Fox News Digital. “What happened was completely unacceptable. I make no excuses. To my family, friends, and my fans: I have let you down, and for that I am deeply sorry.

“I am determined to learn and grow from this experience, and I am committed to making positive changes in my life. I truly appreciate your concern, encouragement, and continued support.”

Retton received a $100 fine after entering a no contest plea.

“Mary Lou Retton appeared in court this afternoon and entered a no-contest plea to a non-aggravated DUI charge stemming from a recent incident,” Rollo told Fox News Digital. “Mary Lou accepted full responsibility for her actions and received a standard $100 fine, consistent with sentencing guidelines for first-time, non-aggravated offenses in this jurisdiction.

“In keeping with her values, Mary Lou made no request for special treatment and was subject to the same legal process as any other individual. She is grateful for the professionalism of law enforcement and the court system, and she fully respects the outcome. Mary Lou has expressed a sincere desire to use this experience as a moment for reflection and accountability. She asks for privacy as she moves forward with her personal and professional life.”

Retton captured the hearts and imagination of Americans everywhere in 1984 when the then-16-year-old Retton became the first American woman to win the Olympic all-around title, following her perfect scores on the floor exercise and vault.