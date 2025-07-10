Video of Olympic gold medalist Mary Lou Retton’s May 17 arrest for drunk driving has been released, showing the former gymnastics star reacting in shock that she had failed the field sobriety tests conducted by police officers.

Retton was arrested in May and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and controlled substances, according to Marion County court records. She was released from jail after posting $1,500 bond.

Earlier in the week, Retton’s booking photo was released, and now her arrest footage has also been released.

In the video, Retton can be seen struggling to comply with the direction of the arresting officer, who was administering the field sobriety test. She is also repeatedly putting on and taking off her oxygen tubes to perform the tests.

Retton was struck with a rare form of pneumonia in 2023 and has suffered severe health issues ever since.

The former Olympian was asked if she had a driver’s license on her, but she told officers that she had a passport, but her driver’s license was back in Texas.

The officer soon told her that she failed every sobriety test he performed, and she reacted in shocked disbelief.

“I what!?” she said after being informed she failed the tests.

“You failed all your field sobriety, ma’am,” an officer repeated.

“No, I didn’t!” she exclaimed.

Retton also refused a breathalyzer test during the arrest.

Retton later issued a statement admitting that she was under the influence and apologizing for her behavior.

“I take full responsibility for my actions,” Retton said in a statement via her Attorney, Edmund J. Rollo. “What happened was completely unacceptable. I make no excuses. To my family, friends, and my fans: I have let you down, and for that, I am deeply sorry.

“I am determined to learn and grow from this experience, and I am committed to making positive changes in my life. I truly appreciate your concern, encouragement, and continued support.”

She entered a no-contest plea, and a Marion County judge fined her $100.

Retton became America’s sweetheart in 1984 when she became the first American woman to win the Olympic all-around title, following her perfect scores on the floor exercise and vault. She was only 16 years old at the time.

