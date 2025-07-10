Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders says he wishes there were a salary cap on college football spending because what is happening now is “crazy.”

Sanders delivered his lament during Big 12 media day, where he wished there was a universal way to hold down costs like there is in the NFL, Pro Football Talk reported.

“I wish there was a cap,” Sanders told the media.

“The top-of-the-line player makes this, and if you’re not that type of guy, you know you’re not going to make that. That’s what the NFL does. So the problem is, you got a guy that’s not that darn good, but he could go to another school and they give him a half million dollars and you can’t compete with that. And it don’t make sense,” he said of the process for getting the best players.

Sanders worries that Big 12 schools are not in the same financial league as Big 10 schools, and therefore, they are losing out on the big talent.

“All you have to do is look at the playoffs and what those teams spend, and you understand darn near why they’re in the playoffs. It’s kind of hard to compete with somebody who’s giving $25 to $30 million to a freshman class. It’s crazy,” Sanders explained.

“The team that pays the most is going to win,” he said.

This seems logical and would appear to confirm one of the unforeseen consequences of NIL schemes.

