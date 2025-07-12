Browns’ Quinshon Judkins Arrested for Battery and Domestic Violence

Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins was arrested Saturday in Florida for battery and domestic violence.

Judkins, 21, was a second-round pick of the Browns during April’s NFL Draft.

Court records indicate the specific charge against the rookie as touch, strike/battery/domestic violence.

Judkins played a major role in Ohio State’s national championship run during the 2024 season. He recorded 1,060 rushing yards in his lone season with the Buckeyes, and ran for 1,000 yards in each of his two seasons at Ole Miss. The Browns selected him with the 36th overall pick to replace longtime starter and fan favorite Nick Chubb.

While Judkins is one of 30 unsigned draft picks in the second round, his status as not being under contract does not exempt him from discipline under the NFL’s Code of Conduct Policy, Pro Football Talk reports.

A spokesman for the Browns says the team is aware of Judkins’ arrest and is gathering more information, according to the Akron Beacon Journal reports.