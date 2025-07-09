Trump Going to FIFA Club World Cup Final at MetLife Stadium

The FIFA Club World Cup final set down for MetLife Stadium in New Jersey will now boast a special spectator on hand Sunday to view the soccer action: President Donald Trump.

The noted sports fan said he’ll be watching the soccer game in person, the ultimate decider match of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 tournament now drawing to a close after being hosted in the U.S.

Trump made history back in February by becoming the first sitting president to attend a Super Bowl, as Breitbart News reported. He also signed a historic executive order protecting women’s sports.

Premier League side Chelsea faces the winner of Wednesday’s match between French club Paris Saint-Germain and Spanish powerhouse Real Madrid.

“I’ll be going to the game,” Trump told reporters after he was asked if he would be attending the final in East Rutherford, New Jersey, the NY Post reports.

Trump’s presence at the Club World Cup final was teased on DAZN by on-air personality Emily Austin on Monday, the Post report notes.

The news of the president’s planned attendance at the tournament final came a day after FIFA announced it would open an office inside Trump Tower in Manhattan.

The Club World trophy will be on display inside the building leading up to the finale.