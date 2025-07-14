John Elway Will Not Face Charges in Death of Friend and Agent Jeff Sperbeck

NFL Hall of Famer John Elway will face no criminal charges in connection with the death of his longtime friend and agent Jeff Sperbeck, who was killed after falling off a golf cart driven by the Bronco legend in April.

Sheriff Chad Bianco of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office told NBC 9 in Denver that the investigation is “over,” after authorities turned up no evidence of criminal wrongdoing by Elway.

“We’ve talked to everyone involved, and we found nothing new. There was nothing criminal; it was what we’ve been saying all along: this was a tragic accident.”

The sheriff’s office is expected to make a more formal announcement of the investigation’s findings in the next few days.

Following an after-party at the Stagecoach music festival in La Quinta, California, in April, Sperbeck fell off the back of a golf cart driven by Elway. He struck his head on the asphalt, and paramedics were immediately called. The 62-year-old was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

Sperbeck died a few days later.

At the time, Bianco said there was nothing to suggest criminal negligence on the part of Elway.

“It is common practice for medical personnel, whether it be an ambulance personnel or hospital personnel, or even fire personnel, to call us after the scene of an accident because something doesn’t look right,” Bianco said. “And this was not the case.”