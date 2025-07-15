‘Pure Torture!’: Sports Talk Legend Mike Francesa Unleashes Scathing Review of Superman Movie

Mike Francesa is famous for his passionate rants. However, on Monday, he directed his infamous ire not at the sports world, but at the most recent cinematic portrayal of America’s superhero, Superman.

On Monday’s episode of The Mike Francesa Podcast, Francesa told his listeners that he had decided to do a personal investigation of the hype surrounding the new Superman movie by going to see it himself. After listening to Francesa’s review, the people at DC Studios are probably going to wish he hadn’t.

“First of all, forget the political innuendos — and they’re about as subtle as a jackhammer in the movie,” he said. “But that’s today’s Hollywood. That’s the climate we live in. Everybody’s gotta make a political statement, OK? Forget that part. You can read that in the reviews. I don’t care about that. I’m not getting into that.

“What I’m getting into is this stunk! For someone who’s an old-time, TV show Superman guy trying to get entertained for a couple hours — and wants to see Superman — this movie was pure torture to sit through. Torture!”

Francesa also vented about his displeasure at seeing Superman “getting the crap beat out of him” for two hours.

The legendary sports talker went on to explain what it would take for him to subject himself to watching Superman again.

“This movie is so bad,” Francesa explained, “that if you asked me to go sit through it again, I would want major, major cash before I could do it. It was pure torture! It was two hours of pain! It was the worst thing I’ve ever seen.”