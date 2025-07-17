Caitlin Clark ‘Incredibly Sad’ to Announce Injuries Forcing Her Out of WNBA All-Star Game

Caitlin Clark has informed fans that she is “incredibly sad” about missing this year’s WNBA All-Star Game due to her persistent injury.

Clark left early during Tuesday’s game against the Sun in Boston after aggravating her groin injury, and it now appears that the injury will keep her out of this year’s All-Star Game, scheduled for Saturday.

“I am incredibly sad and disappointed to say I can’t participate in the 3-Point Contest or the All-Star Game. I have to rest my body,” Clark said in a statement. “I will still be at Gainbridge Fieldhouse for all the action, and I’m looking forward to helping [Liberty coach] Sandy [Brondello] coach our team to a win.”

Clark has been forced to sit out several games this season due to her injury, and this time on the sidelines has also significantly impacted her statistics.

Indeed, Clark has fallen so far behind that her chief rival, Angel Reese of Chicago, is surpassing her in their sophomore year in the league.

So far, Clark is averaging 16.2 points, 8.8 assists, and five rebounds a game with only 13 appearances this season. She is shooting 36.7 percent from the field and 27.9 percent from 3-point range, the New York Post reported.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, X at WTHuston, or Truth Social at @WarnerToddHuston.