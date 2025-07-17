VIDEO: Jon Rahm Seethes at ‘Whistling’ Fan During British Open

Do not whistle in Jon Rahm’s backswing, or you will find yourself on the wrong end of a scolding rebuke.

Following his tee shot on the 11th hole in the first round on Thursday at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland, spun around to rebuke a fan for whistling in his backswing.

“Really? Whistling? Great time. Right in my backswing,” Rahm said to a group of fans, where the offending whistle originated. “Very smart, whoever it was.”

The result? Rahm’s shot landed in the rough to the right of the fairway. That forced Rahm into a layup shot and eventually, a bogey.

“Through 17 holes, Rahm was 1-under and tied for 14th place as Jacob Skov Olesen, Haotong Li, and Matt Fitzpatrick tied atop the leaderboard at 4-under,” the New York Post reports.

Rahm is still searching for that elusive major win since his shocking 2023 defection to LIV Gold in 2023. He had some rather embarrassing finishes in 2024; he tied for 45th at the 2024 Masters before missing the cut at the PGA Championship.

Rahm seems to have found his footing in 2025 with a couple of top ten finishes at the PGA Championship and U.S. Open, as he seeks to recapture the form that guided him to a 2023 Masters Championship.