Angel Reese Claims She Has Suffered ‘Cyberbullying’

Chicago Sky All-Star Angel Reese claims that she has been the victim of “cyberbullying” since she zoomed to national prominence during her final year on the LSU Tigers women’s basketball national championship team in 2023.

“I’ve experienced it. It was hard for me in the beginning,” Reese told ESPN of the harassment.

“After I won the national championship, my whole life changed,” she told ESPN’s Elle Duncan, “and that was the first time I had seen negativity like that on social media. I thought I had a huge following before, but it skyrocketed to millions. It was bigger than basketball when they were finding my address, my car. I had to change my whole lifestyle.”

“It doesn’t bother me as much anymore just because I feel like I’ve built a thicker skin, but not everybody has a thick skin. And that’s why I think players always come up to me and ask me, ‘Are you OK? How are you doing?’ I don’t really know what’s genuine, but I’m starting to open up and branch a little bit,” she insisted.

Reese is appearing in her second WNBA All-Star Game, and is averaging 14 points and 12.6 rebounds this season.

