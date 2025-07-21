Richard Tillman, the brother of late NFL legend and U.S. Army Ranger Pat Tillman, was involved in a car crash on Sunday morning that set fire to a post office.

The crash occurred around 3 a.m. on Sunday in San Jose, California, near a post office. Tillman was later taken into police custody, per Fox News.

When police arrived, they found a vehicle drove into the post office and caught on fire, which also caused the building to flame up. Richard Tillman also told officers that he was Pat Tillman’s brother at the scene, according to the outlet. He said he was live streaming the situation on social media as well. Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office jail records confirm Richard Tillman was booked on Sunday, though no charges have been made publicly known. He also does not have a bail amount with a court appearance scheduled for July 23.

Pat Tillman became a household name in the early aughts after he left his thriving career as a safety for the Arizona Cardinals to join the United States Army Special Operations following the September 11 terrorist attacks. He served in Iraq and Afghanistan as an Army Ranger before eventually being killed in the Afghan mountains due to friendly fire following several combat tours. Reports initially indicated he had been killed by enemy combatants until, weeks after his memorial, an investigation revealed he was killed in friendly fire.

“The deception surrounding this case was an insult to the family, but more importantly, its primary purpose was to deceive a whole nation,” Tillman’s mother testified to Congress.

