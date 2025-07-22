Former Saints Standout TE Jimmy Graham Announces Retirement From NFL

Longtime New Orleans Saints star tight end Jimmy Graham has decided to call it a career.

Graham, 38, took to social media on Tuesday to announce that he was hanging up his cleats after a 13-year NFL career.

“What a journey,” Graham wrote on X with black and yellow (Saints colors) hearts and a praying hands emoji.

Graham was drafted by the Saints in the third round (95th overall) in the 2010 NFL Draft.

His basketball background in high school and college at Miami was immediately evident, as he established himself as one of the most athletic tight ends in the league, known for making acrobatic moves to avoid defenders and finishing touchdowns by dunking the football over the crossbar of the field goal posts.

Two of Graham’s most successful seasons came in his first four seasons, when he accumulated 1,310 receiving yards in 2011 and 1,215 yards in 2013.

In those seasons, 2011 and 2013, Graham finished second and first in AP All-Pro voting respectively.

After his time with the Saints concluded in 2014, Graham went on to play for the Seahawks, Packers, and Bears before returning to New Orleans for one final season in 2023, marking the last time he played in the NFL.

Graham’s announcement comes just over a week after the conclusion of his historic participation in a team rowing event across the Arctic Circle, which raised $1 million for two New Orleans-based organizations: Covenant House and Laureus Sport for Good.

“Just wanted to remind everybody why we are out here and to go on the map and donate what you can for the kids,” Graham said during the expedition. “The reason why we are sitting here, suffering so much, is to bring opportunities to others, so we appreciate the support.”

In his career, Graham totaled 8,545 yards and 89 touchdowns.