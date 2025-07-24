WNBA Star Angel Reese is Only One Foul Short of a Suspension

Even as the WNBA continues to tout Chicago Sky player Angel Reese as the league’s star player, her dirty style of play has her sitting only one more foul away from a suspension.

Reese now has seven foul calls against her, and one more will elicit penalties according to league rules, Fox Sports reported.

After only 22 regular-season games, Reese stands on the edge of a one-game suspension for dirty tactics on the court.

Her seventh foul was assessed on Tuesday night in the Sky’s blowout loss to the Minnesota Lynx. And that wasn’t her only foul that game. She also picked up a common foul when she got into an argument with the referees in an incident that was not caught on TV cameras.

Indeed, Reese is the league’s worst player in terms of technical fouls. The next closest player is Washington Mystics player Shakira Austin with five.

The Sky player is ahead of herself this season, too. As a rookie last year, she only earned four technical fouls the whole season.

Reese has attempted to make herself the face of the NBA with petulant comments about the league and her rival, Caitlin Clark, as well as dozens of podcast appearances on her own and others’ podcasts, and a swaggering, perpetual fashion show during her entrances to arenas on game days.

