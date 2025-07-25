Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, who was suspended for his dirty hit on Trevor Lawrence last year, once again donned his “Free Palestine” cleats.

Al-Shaair, a Muslim, wore the cleats during practice at minicamp on Thursday and also donned the shoes at the press conference after the day’s activities.

The cleats feature the unverified number of Palestinians supposedly killed by the Israeli military. But, naturally, don’t mention the Palestinian terror attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

Not everyone was appreciative of his Hamaswear.

He was blasted for wearing them last year, too:

