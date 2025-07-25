Oregon Girls Who Protested Trans Athlete at Track Meet File Lawsuit

The two Oregon girls who famously refused to share a podium with a transgender athlete at a track meet back in May have filed a lawsuit.

As Breitbart News reported in May, track and field stars Alex Anderson and Reese Eckard “declined to stand on the podium next to a transgender athlete during the awards ceremony for the high jump at the Oregon state track and field championships.”

“Reese Eckard of Sherwood High School and Alexa Anderson of Tigard High School stepped down from their positions on the podium in protest of the trans competitor from Ida B. Wells High School,” Breitbart News reported at the time.

This week, Anderson and Eckard filed against the Oregon School Athletics Association (OSAA), claiming that their 1st Amendment rights were violated when the organization excluded them from official photos and also withheld their rightfully won medals.

“I recently competed against a biological male at my state track and field meet, another girl and I decided to step down from the podium in protest to the unfair competition environment,” Anderson told Fox News. “I am fighting to keep women’s sports XX and prevent biological males in women’s sports from becoming normalized. By doing this, I hope that all future generations of female athletes will have a safe and fair opportunity to excel within their sports.”

Jessica Hart Steinmann with the America First Policy Institute (AFPI), the organization representing the girls, said Oregon officials sidelined the young athletes for defending women’s rights.

“These young women earned their place on the podium – and the right to express themselves,” said Steinmann, executive general counsel at AFPI. “Instead of respecting their viewpoint that girls’ sports should be for girls only, Oregon officials sidelined them. The First Amendment protects the right to dissent – school officials don’t get to reprimand students who refuse to agree with their beliefs.”

According to Fox News, AFPI is also representing fellow Oregon “girls’ track and field athletes Maddie Eischen and Sophia Carpenter in a separate lawsuit against the Oregon Department of Education for its policies that allow biological males to compete in girls’ sports. ”

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.