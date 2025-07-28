Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders did not reveal the specific health issue he’s combating in his recent health update. However, he did reveal details that show how serious it has become.

“I had to make a will,” Sanders explained in the video. “That’s not easy at all, to think that you might not be there, but you want to make sure everybody’s straight.”

The video was shot on May 9, but released on Monday.

Last month, amid swarling rumors about the severity of the health issues afflicting the Hall of Famer, Sanders put out a statement assuring all that everything id “OKAY.”

“Wow, I am truly blessed for the abundance of well wishes, for all the thoughts and all of the prayers,” Sanders wrote on social media. “THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU! I can assure you all that everything is OKAY and will continue to be so. God got me like no other. I have so much more work to do to Glorify God so please believe God got me! I’m excited to get back to Colorado to be at home with my staff, team & all associated to our program. When we arrive back to Boulder you will be updated on everything. Until then, I’M COMING BABY, #CoachPrime.”

Spirits were raised when Sanders made an appearance at Big 12 media day earlier this month, where, although he looked slimmer, he seemed his usual self.

The Buffaloes open the season on August 29 against Georgia Tech,