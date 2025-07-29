Tulane Basketball Player Gregg Glenn III Dies in ‘Tragic Accident’ at 22

A player for Tulane’s men’s basketball team is dead at only 22 after what is being called a “tragic accident.”

Gregg Glenn III, who played for the Green Waves last season, reportedly drowned on Sunday off the coast of Miami, according to Nola.com.

“He was a talented student-athlete who enriched our lives with his spirit, dedication, and passion for both sports and academics,” said Tulane vice president of student affairs Sarah Cunningham. “Gregg was an outstanding athlete on our men’s basketball team and an individual who brought joy and light to those around him. His commitment to excellence inspired many of us.”

Cunningham added, “Let us remember Gregg not just for his achievements in sports, but for the kindness and warmth he shared with everyone. He will forever remain a part of our university family.”

Glenn, a Health & Wellness major from Pompano Beach, Florida, averaged 10.6 points per game and shot 49.8 percent from the field last season. He ended the season as the fourth-highest scorer on the team. He was also second on the team with 5.3 assists and 3.1 rebounds.

The player started in all 34 games last season and was rated the 90th overall prospect in the country by 247Sports.

“Our program was devastated this morning as we learned of the passing of our beloved Gregg Glenn III,” said Tulane coach Ron Hunter. “He was not only an exceptional athlete, but also a remarkable person who brought energy, dedication, and kindness to our team and community. Gregg’s spirit and passion will be deeply missed, and our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time. We will honor his memory by continuing to celebrate the impact he had on all of us.”

