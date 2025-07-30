ESPN Writer ‘Mortified’ by ‘Fascist’ Sydney Sweeney Ad

ESPN writer David Dennis, Jr., has jumped on the leftist bandwagon of lunatics claiming that actress Sydney Sweeney’s ad for American Eagle jeans is somehow inspiring the revitalization of the Third Reich.

Dennis took to his account on the leftist bubble social media outlet BluSky to claim without evidence that “the experts” have determined that Sweeney’s clothing ad is inspired by “eugenics” and “fascism.”

On Monday, Dennis disgorged a shrill post filled with all caps, reading, “I didn’t think anything of the Sydney Sweeney ads. But then ACTUAL SCHOLARS ON MESSAGING, EUGENICS AND FASCISM explained what was going on then yes I understood and became pretty mortified because hey sometimes IT’S GOOD TO LISTEN TO EXPERTS.”

I didn’t think anything of the Sydney Sweeney ads. But then ACTUAL SCHOLARS ON MESSAGING, EUGENICS AND FASCISM explained what was going on then yes I understood and became pretty mortified because hey sometimes IT’S GOOD TO LISTEN TO EXPERTS. — David Dennis Jr (@daviddennisjr.bsky.social) July 28, 2025 at 11:51 AM

Dennis did not reveal to which “experts” he was listening.

In a follow-up post, he sarcastically added that the jeans company has “finally” made it safe to like pretty white women again.

“I’m just happy that these AE ads are making it safe for conventionally attractive blue eyed blonde women to be accepted by society again. They’re no longer the scourges of society they once were! FINALLY!” he sarcastically wrote.

I’m just happy that these AE ads are making it safe for conventionally attractive blue eyed blonde women to be accepted by society again. They’re no longer the scourges of society they once were! FINALLY! — David Dennis Jr (@daviddennisjr.bsky.social) July 30, 2025 at 9:43 AM

It is odd that any leftist would have anything against American Eagle Jeans, because despite its all-American name, the company has been pushing all the far left’s pet ideologies for more than a decade. It has long featured its “curvy” line of jeans for obese women, has had ads featuring trans and lesbian models, and every year it pushes out its “Pride Month” celebrations.

But apparently, one ad with a pretty white girl in it and American Eagle Jeans is suddenly “white supremacist,” or “fascist.”

