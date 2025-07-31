Ex-SJSU Volleyball Player Claims Probe into Trans Athlete’s Plot to Harm Her Was Botched

The investigation into allegations that a transgender volleyball player conspired with members of another school’s team to harm one of his own teammates is revealing what appears to be complete mismanagement meant to assure an outcome that would exonerate the transgender player despite the evidence.

Former San Jose State University (SJSU) volleyball co-captain Brooke Slusser recently told Fox News that the probe seems to lack any sort of serious effort to get to the bottom of allegations that transgender SJSU player Blaire Fleming sneaked away from the team’s hotel with several allies and met with a player of an opposing team to bring physical harm to Slusser.

The Mountain West Conference launched an investigation into the allegation of wrongdoing by Fleming. Still, after only a three-day probe, the investigators concluded that there was not “sufficient evidence” to come to a conclusion.

Strangely, the firm hired to conduct the investigation, Willkie Farr & Gallagher (WFG), was the same firm that represented the conference in its court case to beat back efforts to disqualify Blaire Fleming from the SJSU volleyball team.

Now, Slusser has revealed that the supposed probe into the allegations was brief and discounted firsthand testimony in a suspected effort to avoid findings that could implicate the trans player.

The news outlet spoke to San Jose State Athletic Director Jeff Konya about the investigation. Still, not only did Konya repeatedly say he did not know the answers to Fox News’ questions, but he also stood up and walked out of the interview, ending it abruptly.

Slusser pointed out that the conclusion of a lack of “sufficient evidence” strains credulity because the investigators spoke to players who gave firsthand testimony of what they saw and heard in the meeting they claimed Fleming had with the other team’s player. Yet, that was all discounted and apparently deemed unreliable information.

“Based on what I was told, exactly what one of my teammates had seen go on that night — about talking about the scouting report and leaving the net open — was told to those lawyers. So, that should have been sufficient evidence [of the alleged plan by Fleming],” Slusser told Fox News.

“People are telling you this happened, and it’s not second-hand information. She sat there and heard the conversation between Blaire and [former Colorado State volleyball player] Malaya [Jones]. So, to me, just from what I know without even having to dig deep into this investigation, there is sufficient evidence, and they were told sufficient evidence.”

