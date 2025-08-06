Seattle Kraken forward John Hayden and the team’s mascot had an uncomfortably close call with nature recently, after a Grizzly bear charged in their direction during a recent photoshoot in Alaska.

The team mascot, Buoy, joined Hayden on a promotional fly-fishing trip in Katmai National Park while promoting youth hockey. Things were going just fine until the bear appeared and began charging at them.

“Oh my God,” a person could be heard saying off camera.

In the water and hampered by waders, the player, mascot, and crew struggled to get out of the way. Thankfully, the bear seemed content to hurry them off as opposed to actually catching and attacking one of them.

“No trolls or bears were hurt in the making. Always respect wildlife in their natural habitat,” read the caption under the video released by the team.

While the incident was no doubt terrifying for those on the scene, Kraken Partnership Marketing Director Melissa O’Brochta, who recorded the encounter from shore, says she wasn’t overly concerned.

“Bears are everywhere at Brooks Falls and, like, this is their territory,” she said. “They’re also super used to seeing humans. So I wasn’t scared.”

Of course, just because they’re “used to seeing humans,” doesn’t mean they’re above attacking a human.

Fortunately, that did not happen.