VIDEO: NASCAR Driver Connor Zilisch Falls off Car in Victory Lane, Breaks Collarbone

NASCAR Xfinity driver Connor Zilisch fell off his car and broke his collarbone in a victory lane celebration gone wrong on Saturday.

The freak accident occurred at Watkins Glen International. Zilisch, 19, climbed out of his car and stood on the door as he faced the crowd cheering, before suddenly losing his balance and falling hard to the ground.

Onlookers and medical staff immediately surrounded the driver and rendered aid before removing him to the infield via a stretcher and then transporting him to a local hospital. Zilish later took to social media to inform fans that he suffered a broken collarbone.

“Thank you, everybody, for reaching out today. I’m out of the hospital and getting better already,” Zilisch wrote on X. “Thankfully, CT scans for my head are clear, I just have a broken collarbone. Thankful for all the medics for quick attention and grateful it wasn’t any worse.”

Zilisch is a rising star in NASCAR. The victory at Watkins Glen was his sixth of the 2025 season. Zilisch was scheduled to race again on Sunday in NASCAR’s Cup Series. However, Trackhouse Racing has already announced that Zilisch’s car will not appear in that race. The next scheduled race for Zilisch this month is