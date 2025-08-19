Indiana Fever’s Sophie Cunningham Out for the Season with Knee Injury

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham is out for the rest of the season after suffering a knee injury on Sunday.

Cunningham was seen rolling on the court in pain during Sunday’s overtime against the Connecticut Sun. And now, the team is confirming that she is out for the season.

“The Indiana Fever announced today that guard Sophie Cunningham will miss the remainder of the 2025 WNBA season after suffering an injury during the team’s game at the Connecticut Sun on Sunday afternoon. Cunningham sustained a season-ending injury in her right knee during the second quarter of the game and is expected to make a full recovery,” the team announced in a statement.

Cunningham reportedly suffered an MCL tear in her right knee, the IndyStar reported.

Cunningham’s injury only adds to the Fever’s problems as star Caitlin Clark is still not back to playing due to her own injuries. The New York Post noted that the team also “lost guards Sydney Colson (torn left ACL) and Aari McDonald (broken right foot bone) to season-ending injuries on Aug. 8.”

The Fever are struggling this year with a 19-16 record. The Indianans are not the worst team in the league, by any means, and sit in the middle of the pack. That dubious honor belongs to the Sun with its six wins and 27 losses.

