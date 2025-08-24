WATCH: UFC Great Rampage Jackson’s Son Condemned for Sending Wrestler to Hospital in Brutal Attack

The son of UFC great Quinton “Rampage” Jackson is being ripped for a brutal attack and sending a wrestler to the hospital after a wrestling show went horribly off track.

Raja Jackson was apparently set up with a scripted show with wrestler Syko Stu at KnokX Pro’s KnokXperience event on Saturday in Sun Valley, California. Still, shocking video shows that Jackson took it all way too far.

The problem seemed to start when the wrestler slammed a beer or soda can upside Jackson’s head in a pre-fight meeting captured on video. But later, when the two got in the ring, it appears that Jackson became enraged and began pummeling the wrestler over and over again with some two-dozen vicious haymakers to the head and face while the wrestler lay on the mat, apparently unconscious.

WATCH:

KnokX Pro excoriated Jackson’s attack in a post on Facebook on Sunday, reading, “What was supposed to be a planned and agreed-upon wrestling spot turned into a selfish, irresponsible act of violence against Mr. Smith. This egregious act is reprehensible and never should have occurred.”

The organization added, “In the 17 years of operation of KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy, there has never been anything as heinous take place such as this and we apologize to our patrons and fans.”

The attacker’s father, UFC champ Quinton Jackson, also released a statement, according to the New York Post.

“I want to clear up the misinformation about my son Raja. I’ve been confirmed that the wrestler (Stewart Smith aka Syko Stu) is awake and stable,” the elder Jackson wrote. “Raja was unexpectedly hit in the side of the head by him moments before Smith’s match. Raja was told that he could get his “payback” in the ring. I thought it was a part of the show. It was bad judgement, and a work that went wrong. Raja is an MMA fighter, not a pro wrestler, and had no business being involved in an event like this.”

“I don’t condone my son’s actions AT ALL! He suffered a concussion from sparring only days ago and had no business doing anything remotely close to physical contact,” he added. “As a father, I’m deeply concerned with his health AND the well-being of Mr. Smith. That being said, I’m very upset that any of this happened, but my main concern now is that Mr. Smith will make a speedy recovery. I apologize on his behalf and to KICK for the situation.”

