Caitlin Clark has accumulated many accolades and titles in her career. And now, she can add another: Nike Signature Athlete.

On Monday, Nike, the world’s most famous athletic apparel brand, announced the personal logo for Clark’s new shoe and apparel line that is set to be released next year.

Clark signed a $28 million deal with Nike last year.

Even though Clark barely played this year due to several injuries, Nike remains confident in the Iowa product’s ability to sell merchandise based on the highly successful sales of the colorway of the Kobe V Protro in the Indiana Fever colors that sold out quickly in early 2025. In addition, Clark’s jersey sales this year have been consistent despite her absence from the court.

“Nike’s signature roster features all-time greats, and I am incredibly proud to join some of the best athletes in the world,” Clark said in a statement. “I’m excited to share a first look at what we’ve started to create together.”

The campaign marks the culmination of a relationship with Nike that began in 2022, when Claek was at Iowa and a relative unknown outside the world of women’s college basketball.

“To me, this is more than just a logo; it’s a dream come true,” Clark said. “People always talk about leaving your mark on the game — and this is another way I can do that.”

Clark has not played since July 15, when she suffered a groin injury.

The first release of T-shirts with her new signature logo is set for September 1.