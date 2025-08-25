WATCH: Chaos Ensues After Photog Walks Onto Court Before Serve

A photographer made an unauthorized entry onto the court at a U.S. Open match on Sunday night, resulting in a lengthy delay.

The trespass occurred late in the third set of the first round tournament clash between Russian Daniil Medvedev and France’s Benjamin Bonzi. With Bonzi about to serve and win the match, a photographer suddenly decided to walk out onto the court.

“Wait, please!” the umpire said. “Not now! Get off the court, please!”

While the caption in the above tweet says Medvedev was upset about the photographer’s intrusion, it’s more likely he was upset about the umpire’s decision to give Bonzi another first serve.

“Are you a man?” Medvedev asked the umpire. Then, he looked directly into one of the cameras and added, “He wants to go home, guys.”

“He doesn’t like to be here,” he continued. “He gets paid by the match, not by the hour.”

The crowd was equally agitated by the chair umpire’s decision, showering him with boos.

Medvedev mounted quite the comeback after the cameraman’s trespass. He won the following two sets before Bonzi sealed the victory in the fifth nd final set.