Chiefs’ Rashee Rice Suspended for First Six Games of the Season

The NFL has suspended Chiefs star wide receiver Rashee Rice for the first six games of the season due to a street racing incident last year that resulted in a multi-car crash with injuries.

Rice has reportedly agreed to the punishment, and the NFL Players’ Association is finalizing the disciplinary action with the league, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

Rice’s suspension will leave the Chiefs without a key piece of their offense during a critical stretch of the season.

The teams Rice will not be on-hand to face are the division rival Chargers, a Week 2 Super Bowl rematch against the Eagles, and a Week 3 game against the Giants. In addition, and perhaps most importantly, Rice will miss a crucial Week 4 game against the Ravens, a contest that will have massive playoff implications. Rice will also miss games against Jacksonville and Detroit.

Rice pleaded guilty July 17 to two third-degree felony charges: collision involving serious bodily injury, and racing on a highway causing bodily injury.

The third-year player out of SMU was selected in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. In 2024, Rice missed all but four games of the season after suffering an injury due to a knee collision with quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Rice’s first game back will be October 19 against the Raiders.