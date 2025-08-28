REPORT: Colts Owner Jim Irsay Relapsed Into Substance Abuse Before Death

Jim Irsay, the late owner of the Indianapolis Colts, relapsed into substance abuse in the years before his death earlier this year, and team executives kept this fact from the public, according to the Washington Post.

Irsay died on May 21 at the age of 65.

According to the report, Irsay “spent the last two years of his life in the throes of a relapse.” The report also states that Irsay’s doctor prescribed him ketamine.

The report states, the doctor “signed Irsay’s death certificate, stating the cause was cardiac arrest.”

The Washington Post claims those close to Irsay raised concerns about the treatment he was receiving from Dr. Harry Haroutunian, an addiction specialist who is based in California.

The report states that Haroutunian prescribed the Colts owner over 200 opioid pills before Irsay suffered two overdose episodes in December of 2023.

Those in Irsay’s inner circle claim Haroutunian eventually began administering ketamine injections, according to the report.

“I dedicated 18 months of my life to try to care for him … as a brother,” Haroutunian told the Washington Post.

“We did everything we could to make him as comfortable as possible.”

Haroutunian did not respond to follow-up questions from the Post regarding other matters involving his treatment of Irsay.

Irsay’s daughters – Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Casey Foyt, and Kalen Jackson – who now own and run the team, insisted that the particulars of their father’s medical treatment should remain “private matters.”

“Our Dad was open about his battles with addiction and mental health,” his daughters wrote in an email to the Post. “He never claimed to be perfect. The media is not the place to address inquiries about information which is disputed, lacks essential context, or involves private medical matters.”