Rampage Jackson’s Son Banned from Wrestling After Brutal Attack Put Opponent in Hospital

Raja Jackson, the son of UFC legend Rampage Jackson, has been banned from a wrestling organization’s events after his rage-filled attack sent an opponent to the hospital in critical condition.

Raja Jackson has now been banned from events held by wrestling promoter KnokX Pro Wrestling in the wake of Jackson’s vicious attack in the ring of an event wrestler named Syko Stu last week, according to a report from TMZ Sports.

Jackson was supposed to be part of more events with the group headquartered in Sun Valley, California. But that is now not going to happen.

The 25-year-old son of UFC star Quinton “Rampage” Jackson became the focus of controversy after attacking KnokX Pro wrestler Stuart “Syko Stu” Smith and pummeling him into unconsciousness in the ring in a wrestling event gone terribly wrong.

The incident seemed to start when the wrestler slammed a beverage can upside Jackson’s head in a pre-fight meeting captured on video. But later, when the two got in the ring, it appears Jackson became enraged and began pummeling the wrestler in the face over and over again with some two-dozen vicious haymakers while the wrestler lay on the mat, apparently unconscious.

The unexpected attack sent the wrestler to the hospital, where he remained in critical condition days later.

KnokX Pro blasted Jackson over the attack in a post on Facebook on Sunday, reading, “What was supposed to be a planned and agreed-upon wrestling spot turned into a selfish, irresponsible act of violence against Mr. Smith. This egregious act is reprehensible and never should have occurred.”

The organization added, “In the 17 years of operation of KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy, there has never been anything as heinous take place such as this and we apologize to our patrons and fans.”

