Worrying Health Update for Wrestler Attacked by Rampage Jackson’s Son

The wrestler who was severely beaten by UFC legend Quinton “Rampage” Jackson’s son, Raja, is not doing as well in the hospital as previously reported.

Raja was reportedly invited to be part of a private, amateur wrestling event in Sun Valley, California, last weekend, but after he initially met his opponent in front of the cameras, the match went badly off track once Raja met the man in the ring.

It seems that Raja was enraged when wrestler Stuart “Syko Stu” Smith smashed a soda or beer can upside Raja’s head in the pre-match meetup. And when the two got into the ring, Raja flew into a rage, body slammed the wrestler, and began delivering more than 20 vicious haymakers to the man’s head and face until he was unconscious.

WATCH:

In the wake of the attack, Raja’s UFC father claimed in a statement about the incident that he had it “confirmed” that Smith was “awake and stable” in the hospital.

However, that does not seem to be the case at all, according to the New York Post.

The wrestler’s brother has taken to his own social media to contradict Jackson’s sunnier proclamation, and instead noted that his brother is “in stable, but critical care.”

“Thank you, everyone, for your prayers, concerns, and kind words for my brother, Stu. Please continue to keep him in your prayers,” said the hospitalized wrestler’s brother, Andrew.

Andrew also warned people not to donate money to any GoFundMe at this time because the family has not set one up, so any GoFundMe pages are not legitimate.

Another of the wrestler’s friends, Jonovan Smith, also reported that Stu is not doing as well as initially reported.

The promoter of the wrestling match gone wrong, KnokX Pro, blasted Jackson’s attack in a post on Facebook, reading, “What was supposed to be a planned and agreed-upon wrestling spot turned into a selfish, irresponsible act of violence against Mr. Smith. This egregious act is reprehensible and never should have occurred.”

The organization added, “In the 17 years of operation of KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy, there has never been anything as heinous take place such as this and we apologize to our patrons and fans.”

