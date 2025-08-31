WATCH: New Mexico Lineman Shoves Michigan Player, Then Runs Away

New Mexico offensive lineman Richard Pearce shoved a Michigan player Saturday night, but ultimately ran away when confronted.

The somewhat comical incident occurred in the third quarter of Michigan’s lopsided beatdown of the Lobos, when Pearce gave Wolverines linebacker Ernest Hausmann a violent shove following a short-yardage run up the middle. Hausmann took exception to the extracurriculars from Pearce and stepped forward to let him know about it.

At this point, the previously feisty Pearce decided discretion was the better part of valor and literally ran away from Hausmann.

It’s not often you see a giant human being like Pearce run away from a scrape. In fact, I’m not sure that has ever happened before.

Hausmann finished the game with eight tackles, and Michigan finished off the Lobos by a score of 34-17. Michigan entered the season ranked 14th in the country. Much of the Wolverines’ success this year will hinge on the development of #1 overall recruit, QB Bryce Underwood. If yesterday’s performance is any indication, the future looks bright. Underwood threw for 251 yards and had a touchdown pass.

Underwood and the Wolverines will face a tougher test next week when they go on the road to face #18 Oklahoma.