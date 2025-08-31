WATCH: Oregon Duck Loses Head in Fall Before Season Opener

Not much went wrong for the Oregon Ducks during their season opener Saturday. What happened before the game is another matter entirely.

Puddles, the famed mascot of the Oregon Ducks, lost his head after tripping and falling before the Ducks’ game against Montana State at Autzen Stadium.

The headless duck sprinted back into the tunnel in shame, while an assistant snatched up his signature dome and tried to catch up. Interestingly, this is not the first time Puddles has lost his head.

In 2023, Puddles came out wearing a cowboy hat and sunglasses and lost his head while smashing a fake clock with “Prime” written on it, in an attempt to mock Colorado’s head coach, Deion Sanders. And, as happened this weekend, Puddles raced down the tunnel into shame.

Fortunately for the Ducks, neither Puddles’ wardrobe malfunction in 2023 nor his mishap yesterday derailed Oregon on the field. The Ducks smashed Colorado in 2023 and took Montana State apart on Saturday.

Next up, the 7th-ranked Ducks will take on Oklahoma State at Autzen Stadium on September 6.