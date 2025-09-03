Trump References Bama’s Shocking Loss to FSU When Announcing Space Command Headquarters

President Trump referenced Alabama’s surprising loss to Florida State when announcing the Space Command headquarters would be moving states.

The president made his comment while thanking Sen. Tommy Tuberville “for his efforts in the relocation process when he noted that the former Auburn coach wasn’t too familiar with such upsets,” per Fox News.

“Florida State’s massive upset over Alabama became one of the biggest storylines in college football over the weekend. Last season was disastrous for the Seminoles, as they went 2-10, making the upset all the more surprising,” noted the outlet.

“Tommy Tuberville, who’s a great coach. And I won’t say anything about what happened with Alabama football this weekend. But you’re not used to that, right?” Trump said.

“Auburn won, that’s right. So, you’re happy,” Trump added.

Auburn beat Baylor 38-24 on Friday, outdoing its rival Alabama.

