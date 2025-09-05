‘Spitting Image’: Ejected Eagles Player Jalen Carter Bears Shocking Resemblance to Stacy Abrams

Philadelphia Eagles star Jalen Carter gained increased and unwanted fame Thursday night following his ejection for spitting on Cowboys QB Dak Prescott. However, as his image began to get plastered all over the internet, Carter gained even more fame for another reason: His uncanny resemblance to defeated Georgie gubernatorial candidate Stacy Abrams.

To recap, Carter was ejected a mere six seconds into the game after spitting on Dallas QB Dak Prescott during an injury timeout for Eagles fullback Ben VanSumeren after the opening kickoff.

The incident sparked shock and outrage online. But, as his image began to be shared and reposted across social media, people started pointing out how much Carter looked like Stacy Abrams.

Once the side-by-side of the two was out, it didn’t take X users long to comment.

Needless to say, this is not how Jalen Carter envisioned starting the season; ejected before his first play and then likened to a losing Democrat politician. The injuries and insults are likely not over, either. The NFL has announced it will investigate the incident, meaning Carter is likely to be fined.