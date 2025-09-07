Alabama Fan Says She’d Pay Kalen DeBoer’s $70 Million Buyout with Powerball Jackpot

Alabama fans wanting to get rid of head coach Kalen DeBoer may have just found a potential solution.

Susie Conerly of Guntersville, Alabama, a fan of the Crimson Tide, told WHNT News 19 that if she wins the $1.8 billion Powerball jackpot, her first order of business is getting rid of Kalen DeBoer.

“I’d tell you exactly what I’d do with the first $70 million,” Conerly told the outlet. “I’d pay off Kalen DeBoer and get him the heck out of the University of Alabama.”

Not only that, Conerly said she would also financially support the effort to remove Athletic Director Greg Byrne.

Frustrations among Tide fans piqued early this year, when Bama dropped their season opener to an unranked Florida State team that dominated them in the trenches, and several Alabama players were caught on tape giving highly questionable efforts on defense.

DeBoer, who is in his second year as the Alabama head coach, has a record of 10-5, with four of those five losses coming against unranked opponents. Alabama had only one loss against an unranked team in the previous 16 years.

With the afterglow of their nearly two-decade run of dominance under former coach Nick Saban still fresh in their minds, many Tide fans have sought DeBoer’s removal, only to be reminded of the second-year coach’s $70 million buyout—a price over and above what is believed to be within Alabama’s power to pay.

However, assuming the Powerball winner comes down in Alabama, Conerly is likely not alone in her desire to help the school foot the bill.