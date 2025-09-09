Wander Franco Taken to Mental Health Clinic After Conviction for Sexually Abusing a Minor

Suspended Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco was admitted to a clinic for mental health issues in the Dominican Republic.

Franco was charged with sexual abuse in the Dominican Republic last year after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a minor.

On Tuesday, police had him committed to a clinic after his family called them for help, according to the New York Post.

The 24-year-old player was seen on social media railing about having $16,000 stolen from him at a resort. At first, Franco’s attorney said that the money was found, but the player jumped back to social media to say that the attorney was wrong.

By March, Major League Baseball had placed him on administrative leave over the allegations.

Earlier this year, he was convicted of the charges in his country.

Franco had more than one legal issue since being indicted on sexual abuse charges.

He was arrested yet again in November on harassment and gun charges in the Dominican Republic.

The police were called when someone alleged that Franco was arguing over a woman. When police arrived, they reported finding Franco in possession of a semiautomatic Glock 19 that was registered to his uncle. That case is still winding its way through the Dominican court system.

Finally, Franco has also lost his MLB salary, which was cut off when he stopped reporting for team training and meetings. He was forced to stop attending after he could no longer get a valid passport to leave the Dominican Republic due to his conviction.

