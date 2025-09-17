Fans Criticize NFL for Removing Videos Showing Penalties on Eagles’ Tush Push

The NFL has been facing criticism for removing videos showing the Philadelphia Eagles committing penalties during the infamous “Tush Push” play.

Known as the “Brotherly Shove,” Philadelphia has used the play to gain one or two yards by having the quarterback dive forward after the snap while being shoved from behind as the offensive line makes room for a potential first down – a more choreographed quarterback sneak.

Though the controversial play survived a league-wide vote earlier this year, the Green Bay Packers have proposed a ban.

“There is no skill involved and it is almost an automatic first down on plays of a yard or less,” Packers president Mark Murphy said in a Q&A published on the club’s website. “The play is bad for the game, and we should go back to prohibiting the push of the runner. This would bring back the traditional QB sneak. That worked pretty well for Bart Starr and the Packers in the Ice Bowl.”

According to Kansascity.com, NFL fans noticed that “something unusual happened Monday, one day after the Chiefs’ 20-17 loss to the Eagles.”

“Philly’s Tush Push (or Brotherly Shove) has been a hot topic since videos showed at least two Philadelphia offensive linemen moving before the snap on the play against the Chiefs,” it noted. “Fans widely shared those videos Sunday and Monday, but many of them were taken down later with this message: ‘This media has been disabled in response to a report by the copyright owner.'”

Social media users criticized the NFL, accusing the league of protecting the Eagles by cutting off scrutiny on the controversial play.

