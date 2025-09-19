Amazon Awkwardly Delves into Tyreek Hill’s Domestic Violence Accusations During TNF

The Thursday Night Football game between the Dolphins and Bills was full of surprises; surprisingly competitive, surprisingly bad calls, and a very surprising decision to randomly talk about Tyreek Hill’s legal troubles during a key moment of the game.

In the fourth quarter, with the Dolphins only trailing by a touchdown, Prime Video sideline reporter Kaylee Hartung suddenly began a report on the domestic violence allegations lodged against Hill by his ex-wife.

“The NFL is investigating accusations of domestic violence against Tyreek Hill,” Hartung said.

“In filings made earlier this month related to his divorce, Hill’s ex-wife alleges he was violent with her on eight separate occasions dating back to January 2024. He’s denied this and has not been charged criminally. In 2015, Hill pleaded guilty to domestic violence charges stemming from his time at Oklahoma State, guys.”

“Thank you, Kaylee. He’s no stranger to off-the-field stuff,” Al Michaels replied before returning to game action.

The allegations against Hill are serious, as all claims of domestic violence are. However, at this point, they are just allegations. It’s debatable that they needed to be brought up at all during the broadcast.

But even if you think that the accusations should have been addressed, bringing them up randomly, late in a close contest, only detracted from the game. It probably would have been better to have Prime Video’s rather large group of analysts discuss the case at halftime, as opposed to making it part of the game broadcast.

The Bills won the game, 31-21.