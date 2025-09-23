Keith Olbermann Apologizes for Unhinged Threats at CNN’s Scott Jennings

Serially fired former ESPN anchor Keith Olbermann is admitting that he became unhinged and should not have posted threats of physical harm aimed at CNN commentator Scott Jennings last weekend.

The spittle-specked, leftist indulged one of his many unhinged rants on social media last weekend in which he told the right-leaning CNN commentator that “you’re next, motherfucker.”

Jennings was alarmed enough by Olbermann’s murderous threats that he reposted the vile posts and asked the FBI if they might want to keep an eye on Olbermann.

It appears that enough people warned Olbermann that he had gone severely off the rails with his threats at Jennings, prompting him to apologize and delete his offensive posts.

“I apologize without reservation to @ScottJenningsKY,” Olbermann wrote on Tuesday on X.

But Olbermann still refused to accept that he had made threats to Jennings’ life, claiming only that he meant to threaten the CNN talker’s “career.”

“Yesterday I wrote and immediately deleted two responses to him about Kimmel because they could be misinterpreted as a threat to anything besides his career.”

In a second post, Olbermann added that “All times are the wrong time to leave even an inadvertent impression of it – but this time is especially wrong.”

“I should’ve acknowledged the deletion and apologized yesterday. I’m sorry I delayed,” he said.

Olbermann has spent years screaming into the void on his social media after losing one sports job after another, all due to his extremist and violent political rhetoric.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston