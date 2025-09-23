Oklahoma State Fires Mike Gundy, Program’s Winningest Coach

Oklahoma State University (OSU) has decided to part ways with longtime head coach and former player Mike Gundy, after the Cowboys’ loss to Tulsa over the weekend, and a 1-2 start to the 2025 campaign.

Gundy, 58, has patrolled the sidelines for OSU for more than two decades and, over that time, became the program’s all-time winningest coach. That success propelled OSU to the upper ranks of the Big 12 conference.

However, after the departure of Texas A&M and Missouri, and then eventually the conference’s heavyweights, Texas and Oklahoma, the conference’s relevance waned. Over the last two years, OSU’s winning ways have faded. In 2024, the Cowboys finished 3-9, and this year, they are off to an inauspicious 1-2 start.

“This is a decision about what’s best for our football program, our student-athletes, and Oklahoma State University, and it reflects our unwavering commitment to championship-level football and competing for national success,” said Oklahoma State President Jim Hess in a statement. “Coach Gundy dedicated decades of his life to OSU, achieving significant success and positively impacting hundreds of young men who wore the OSU uniform. His contributions to our university, both as a player and coach, deserve our profound respect and will not be forgotten. We are grateful for his service and wish him and his family the very best.”

During his time as head coach at OSU, Gundy led the Cowboys to eight double-digit win seasons, a Big 12 title in 2011, and 18 bowl appearances, including five New Year’s Six bowls.

Gundy finishes with a record of 170-90 in 21 seasons.