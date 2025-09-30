Troy Aikman Blasts ‘Bad’ NFL Product During Penalty-Filled MNF Game: ‘Not Going to Keep My Mouth Shut’

Troy Aikman is well paid to analyze, describe, and simplify NFL games into entertaining commentary for millions of viewers. But he is not paid to tell you what you’re watching is good when it’s not, and he’s not going to do that.

After watching more than two quarters of the Bengals and Broncos turning in one of the more forgettable Monday Night Football games anyone will ever see, a game that saw officials throw flags on seemingly every play, Aikman finally snapped after a very questionable call against Broncos offensive lineman Alex Palczewski for a blindside block.

“I’m not gonna keep my mouth shut. That’s a good call. Just not a necessary call,” Aikman said. “… Nothing brings a broadcast to a screeching halt more than these yellow flags.”

As could have been easily predicted by anyone who suffered through the game up to that point, two plays after Aikman’s initial criticism penalty number 22 came along, and re-triggered the Hall of Famer.

“The product is just not very good, I’m gonna be honest,” Aikman said. “Just not very good. I mean, this is ridiculous.”

Aikman’s longtime broadcast partner, Joe Buck, even mused that the moon might have had something to do with the rash of penalty flags.

While the officials could have let some flags go, the players continued to commit penalties. It takes two to tango.