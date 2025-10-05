NFL Holds Moment of Silence for UK Victims of Yom Kippur Terror Attack

The NFL held a moment of silence Sunday for those murdered during the synagogue stabbing in Manchester, England, on Yom Kippur.

The special recognition of the two murdered and the three others seriously injured during the Islamist terror attack was held ahead of the Minnesota Vikings and Cleveland Browns game, Fox News reported.

The attack occurred at Manchester’s Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue when an Islamist rammed his car into the synagogue and then grabbed a knife and began slashing people. The police eventually killed the attacker.

The game was played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, and a moment of silence was held ahead of the playing of The Star-Spangled Banner.

The murder victims were identified as synagogue members Adrian Daulby, 53, and Melvin Cravitz, 66. Police reported that a police bullet accidentally struck Daulby during the confusion as worshipers were trying to barricade the door to prevent the attacker from entering the building.

The terrorist was identified as Jihad Al-Shamie, 35, a British citizen of Syrian descent. He was brought to the UK as a child and became a citizen in 2006.

It has been reported that Al-Shamie’s father is a radical Islamist who openly praised the Palestinian terror attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

