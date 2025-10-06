Mark Sanchez Taken to Jail After Release from Hospital

Mark Sanchez, former quarterback for the New York Jets, was taken to jail after being released from the hospital following a violent fight in which he was stabbed in the chest.

The stabbing occurred in Indianapolis over the weekend. Sanchez was in town covering the matchup between the Colts and the Las Vegas Raiders for Fox Sports. Per the Daily Mail:

The ex-NFL quarterback and Fox Sports commentator, who was in town to cover Sunday’s game between the Colts and the Las Vegas Raiders, was arrested for battery with injury, unlawful entry of a motor vehicle and public intoxication after the shocking bust-up early Saturday morning. The driver is said to have initially pepper sprayed Sanchez before pulling a knife and striking him ‘two or three times’ when he allegedly continued to move towards him. Sanchez was rushed to hospital with critical injuries, before Fox Sports and Indianapolis police confirmed he was in stable condition on Saturday afternoon. Gruesome hospital photos have also emerged of the alleged victim, who is said to be ‘ok’ despite the pictures showing him with a huge gash across his face.

Upon his release from the hospital on Sunday, Sanchez was immediately sent to jail and later released on a $300 cash bond.

A source indicated to TMZ that Sanchez has no recollection of what happened during the incident.

Fox Sports PR said Saturday in a statement: “Mark Sanchez was injured in Indianapolis on Saturday and is currently recovering in the hospital in stable condition. We are deeply grateful to the medical team for their exceptional care and support.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Mark, and we ask that everyone please respect his and his family’s privacy during this time,” it added.

