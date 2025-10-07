NFL Fines Jerry Jones After He ‘Accidentally’ Flipped Fans Off During Cowboys Win

Accidents happen at football games. Some people slip, some fall, some sit in the wrong seat, and some have middle fingers with a mind of their own that extend themselves at other people.

At least, that sounds like it might be Jerry Jones’s defense.

The Cowboys’ owner got a much-needed win on the road in New York on Sunday as his Cowboys stomped the hapless Jets, 37-22. It also appears as though Jones got rid of some pent-up emotion as he flipped off some Jets fans.

The NFL has decided to fine Jones $250,000.

“That was unfortunate,” Jones said on his weekly appearance on Dallas’ 105.3 The Fan. “There was a swarm of Cowboys fans out front. It was right after we made our last touchdown. I put up the wrong show of hand. The intention was thumbs up.”

As the saying goes, there are no perfect men, only perfect intentions.

Jones could opt to appeal the fine.

The longtime face of the Cowboys is not the first owner to be fined for giving the salute. In 2009, then-Tennessee Titans Owner Bud Adams was fined $250,000 for flipping off Buffalo Bills fans.