It’s Tuesday, not a game day, and Bill Belichick’s football program is still finding ways to lose.

Armond Hawkins, the cornerbacks coach and a recruiting analyst for Bill Belichick’s North Carolina Tar Heels, has been suspended by the university for providing improper extra benefits to a player’s family.

According to a report by Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, Hawkins allegedly provided sideline passes to a player’s family members for a game earlier this season.

Hawkins found his way to UNC by way of Bill Belichick’s son, Steve. Steve Belichick had been the defensive coordinator at Washington prior to his dad getting the North Carolina job. Steve Belichick then brought Hawkins with him when he made the move to Chapel Hill.

It is unknown whether Hawkins’ suspension is an isolated incident or how long the punishment will last.

North Carolina’s “measuring stick” game against Clemson on Saturday turned into a whooping stick game, as the Tigers beat the Tar Heels 38-10. Next up, the Heels will go on the road to face the California Golden Bears on October 17.