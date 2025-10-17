USF Athletic Director, Ex-NFL Player Larry Williams Dies During Campus Workout

Larry Williams, a former NFL player and athletic director at the University of South Florida (USF), died Thursday while working out at a gym on the USF campus, the university reported.

Williams was 62 years old.

The former player and successful AD had been working out at the school’s War Memorial Gym at the Sobrato Center at the time of his death, according to the university.

“Our prayers go out to Larry’s wife, Laura, their children, Kristin, Sean, Scott, Eric, and Louis, their families, and his grandchildren,” University of San Francisco president Salvador D. Aceves said in a release.

“My thoughts and prayers also go to the university’s 250 student-athletes and all of the coaches and staff under Larry’s skillful watch.”

Williams, who was from California, starred at national powerhouse Mater Dei before heading to South Bend to play for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. During his collegiate years, he twice received All-American honors.

The standout offensive lineman then made the jump to the NFL, where the Cleveland Browns selected him in the 10th round of the 1985 draft. Williams played in Cleveland from 1986 to 1988.

Injuries kept him out of the 1989 and 1990 seasons.

The California native returned to the NFL gridiron in 1991 with the Saints and played his final season, 1992, with the Patriots.

When he wasn’t playing, Williams used his time to focus on earning a law degree. He transitioned to law after his NFL career ended, then returned to Notre Dame in 1999 for licensing and product marketing.

Williams had his first gig as an athletic director for Portland in 2004, and served in that same capacity for Marquette, Akron, and San Francisco, before landing at USF.

“‘USF represents to me the almost perfect combination of things I cherish. No. 1, it’s the Catholic identity. No. 2, it’s the deep educational mission,” Williams said after his hire at USF. “‘And No. 3, it’s athletic participation in an environment that very specifically includes one and two. At this point in my career, there’s almost a vocational element to what I do here at USF.”