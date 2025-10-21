Beloved chess Grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky has died at the age of 29, leaving family and friends to mourn his loss.

Naroditsky, who was a child prodigy, became a grandmaster when he was 18 years old, ABC News reported Monday. The outlet noted his cause of death is currently unknown.

The Charlotte Chess Center shared a statement from his family on Monday regarding their loss.

It is with great sadness that we share the unexpected passing of Daniel Naroditsky. Daniel was a talented chess player, commentator, and educator, and a cherished member of the chess community, admired and respected by fans and players around the world. He was also a loving son and brother, and a loyal friend to many.

The family then asked people to remember him for his passion and love of chess “and for the joy and inspiration he brought to us all every day.”

The California native played in five U.S. Championships and won several titles, according to USA Today.

“He won the gold medal in the Under-12 Open section of the 2007 FIDE World Youth Championships, and he won the 2013 U.S. Junior Championship at age 17,” the outlet said.

“Naroditsky was among the top-ranked in the world in blitz chess, a type of speed chess with specific time rules, as per the International Chess Federation (FIDE),” it stated.

In light of his love for chess, Naroditsky was credited with making it popular among a wider audience by live-streaming matches and commenting live as others played.

Video footage shows the young man engaging with his online audience:

According to Chess.com, chess is one of the oldest and most popular two-player board games.

“Chess is a turn-based strategy game with no hidden information. For this reason, the element of luck is virtually non-existent in the game,” the site reads.