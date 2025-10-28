U.S. Olympic gold medalist alpine skier Lindsey Vonn will not commit to a White House invite, stopping short of repeating her 2017 outright refusal.

In 2017, Lindsey Vonn immediately declined an invitation to the White House ahead of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, citing President Trump during his first term.

“Absolutely not, “Vonn told CNN when asked if she would visit the White House. “No. But I have to win to be invited. No, actually, I think every U.S. team member is invited, so no, I won’t go.”

Vonn said she hoped to “represent the people of the United States, not the president.”

“I take the Olympics very seriously and what they mean and what they represent, what walking under our flag means in the opening ceremony. I want to represent our country well. I don’t think that there are a lot of people currently in our government that do that,” she said at the time.

Vonn went on to win three bronze medals in the Olympics that year; eight years prior, she took home gold in Vancouver.

In 2025, ahead of the 2026 Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics, Vonn neither committed to visiting the White House nor outright refused the invitation.

“First of all, I just want to say that every Olympic athlete from Team USA is normally invited… it has nothing to do with if you win a medal or not,” Vonn told Fox News.

“I’m not going to answer that question because I’m just not going to answer it. I want to keep my passport,” she added.

