WATCH: Jaguars Kicker Hits Longest Field Goal in NFL History

Not a whole lot was expected from the midseason clash between the Raiders and Jaguars, but the Sunday afternoon matchup did deliver in one significant and historic way.

Trailing 6-0 and desperately wanting to get points on the board before halftime, Jags head coach Liam Coen sent his kicker, Cam Little, to attempt a record-setting 68-yard field goal with four seconds left on the clock.

And Little made good on it.

The kick split the uprights and beat the previous record of 66 yards set by the former Ravens kicker Justin Tucker in 2021.

If you remember Little’s name from the preseason, it’s because he made a 70-yarder, but that kick didn’t count against the record because it was in the preseason. So, it took a couple of months, but football’s lady justice eventually made up for it.

The Jaguars won the game in overtime, 30-29.